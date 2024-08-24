Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.66%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

