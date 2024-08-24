Mark Evan Jones Sells 14,030 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,163,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,003,189.25.

On Friday, August 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84.

GSHD stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

