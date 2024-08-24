Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Matt Pullen Purchases 14,330 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Matt Pullen bought 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.70 ($64,984.02).

MSLH opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.53) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.50 ($4.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £881.25 million, a PE ratio of 4,356.25, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.46) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

