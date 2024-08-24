Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.00. Martinrea International shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

Martinrea International Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.