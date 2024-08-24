Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.00. Martinrea International shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 4,500 shares.
Martinrea International Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.