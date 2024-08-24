Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Trading Up 9.4%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) was up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,834,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,378% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
