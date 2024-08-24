Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Mayan Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,096,226 shares changing hands.
Mayan Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.
About Mayan Energy
Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.
