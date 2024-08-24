McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Financial Review

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

FTAI Aviation pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. McGrath RentCorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTAI Aviation and McGrath RentCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.37 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp $865.53 million 3.10 $174.62 million $5.13 21.27

Profitability

McGrath RentCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Aviation.

This table compares FTAI Aviation and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp 13.39% 13.33% 5.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FTAI Aviation and McGrath RentCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2023, this segment owned and managed 363 aviation assets consisting of 96 commercial aircraft and 267 engines, including eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Portable Storage segment offers steel containers to provide a temporary storage solution. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.