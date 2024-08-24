McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $620.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 1.6 %

MCK stock opened at $552.15 on Friday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $584.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257 shares of company stock worth $11,192,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 50.8% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 258.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.