McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $176.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.