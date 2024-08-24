Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 146.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust
In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
