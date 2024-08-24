Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT opened at $88.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $85,440,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

