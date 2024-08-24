Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Director Deepika Pakianathan Sells 105,244 Shares

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MREO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

