Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Director Deepika Pakianathan Sells 105,244 Shares

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MREO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.
Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
