Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.14

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $16.17. Meritage Hospitality Group shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $172.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Meritage Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

