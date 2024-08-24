Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.15

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.15 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 60.70 ($0.79). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 971,124 shares traded.

Metro Bank Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.78. The firm has a market cap of £403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Metro Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.