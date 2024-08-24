MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells $1,288,980.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 46,200 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $1,288,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 537,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,009,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sam Sang-Koo Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 27,132 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $759,696.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 3,613 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $109,437.77.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,420 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

