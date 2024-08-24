Michael Guthrie Sells 21,789 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $879,186.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

Roblox stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

