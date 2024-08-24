Michael H. Shapiro Sells 23,217 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OPCH opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $64,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,481,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after buying an additional 1,377,929 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,871,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after buying an additional 1,185,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

