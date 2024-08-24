Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

