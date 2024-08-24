Michael N. Murdock Sells 15,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $65.00 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on RadNet from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

