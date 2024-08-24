Michael N. Murdock Sells 15,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RadNet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $65.00 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on RadNet from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on RadNet
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RadNet
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.