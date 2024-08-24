Michael Raab Sells 32,225 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $188,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $7,017.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $15,222.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $232,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.35 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $16,020,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 1,883,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,753 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

