MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.73. 178,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,069,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

