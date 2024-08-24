MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Down to $16.79

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $16.45. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 8,706 shares.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
