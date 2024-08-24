MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Sells 3,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $12,367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

