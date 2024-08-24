Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.04

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $27.48. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 11,969 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 12.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.2% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Stories

