Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
Shares of Minor International Public stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Minor International Public has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.
About Minor International Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minor International Public
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.