Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

Shares of Minor International Public stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Minor International Public has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail.

