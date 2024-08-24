Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.44

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.44 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.63). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 3,592,748 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTO

Mitie Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £2,731.20 ($3,548.86). In other Mitie Group news, insider Salma Shah acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,784.80 ($3,618.50). Also, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.56), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,548.86). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.