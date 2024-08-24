Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.44

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.44 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.63). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 3,592,748 shares.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.
In related news, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £2,731.20 ($3,548.86). In other Mitie Group news, insider Salma Shah acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,784.80 ($3,618.50). Also, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.56), for a total value of £2,731.20 ($3,548.86). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
