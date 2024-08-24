MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily