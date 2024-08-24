Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. 224,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,868,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

