Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Moderna Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,671,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,238 shares of company stock worth $49,455,904. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

