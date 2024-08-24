Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,491,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 72.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MOH stock opened at $345.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92.
In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
