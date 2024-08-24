Morgan Stanley Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $48.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after buying an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after buying an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,933,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.