Morgan Stanley Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $87.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.