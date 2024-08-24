Morgan Stanley Increases Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $68.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.45.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.