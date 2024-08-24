Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.05.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.