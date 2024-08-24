Morgan Stanley Raises MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $71.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

