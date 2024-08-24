Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,937,953.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.12, for a total transaction of $1,937,953.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,574,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,577,548.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $313.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.02 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MORN

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.