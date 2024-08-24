Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day moving average is $196.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

