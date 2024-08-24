Mowi ASA (MHGVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Mowi ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.
About Mowi ASA
