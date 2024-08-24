MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $571.19 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.13 and its 200-day moving average is $522.44.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

