MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) CEO Acquires $100,973.60 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 360,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,593.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of LIFW opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

