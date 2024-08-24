MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) CEO Acquires $100,973.60 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 360,620 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,406 shares in the company, valued at $487,593.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 724.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.