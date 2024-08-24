Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.