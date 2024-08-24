Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 8,289,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,932,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

