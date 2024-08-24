Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 8,289,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,932,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 6.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.