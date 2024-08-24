Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 8,289,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,932,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

