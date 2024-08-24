Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.91.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.