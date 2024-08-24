Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $871.83

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 871.83 ($11.33) and traded as high as GBX 876 ($11.38). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 876 ($11.38), with a volume of 165,202 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 871.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 854.52. The company has a market cap of £937.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,216.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,694.44%.

In other news, insider Angus Franklin purchased 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £15,898.70 ($20,658.39). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

