MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider André Schnabl Acquires 48,836 Shares

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider André Schnabl bought 48,836 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £24,906.36 ($32,362.73).

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

MYX stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.87. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 40.03 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.90 ($1.01). The firm has a market cap of £11.83 million, a PE ratio of -392.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.23) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

