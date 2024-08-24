N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 8%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 911,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,076,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 14.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of -0.25.

About N4 Pharma

(Get Free Report)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.