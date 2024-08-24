NACCO Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NACCO Industries stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.98. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $33,119.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

See Also

