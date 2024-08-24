Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.25. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares trading hands.

Nanotech Security Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Nanotech Security Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

