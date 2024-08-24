National Bankshares Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X
ATCO Trading Up 1.0 %
Insider Activity
In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.