National Bankshares Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$44.96 on Friday. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

